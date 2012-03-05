Glencore says Xstrata deal "fair" for all investors

LONDON, March 5 Commodities trader
Glencore, which has agreed to a $37 billion takeover of
miner Xstrata, said on Monday the deal was "fair" for
all shareholders at current levels, brushing aside hopes of a
hint the offer could be sweetened.
"This is a merger of equals. Xstrata have got most of the
senior jobs. Most previous mergers of equals were done at a
ratio of equals -- this deal... has been done at a premium,"
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg told Reuters.
"We believe it is a fair deal, fair to all shareholders."
Glencore, which will now begin roadshows to promote the deal
to its own and to Xstrata investors, is offering 2.8 new shares
for every Xstrata share it does not already own. Several key
Xstrata shareholders have said they will not accept the deal at
the current level.
Glasenberg said 2012 had started "very strongly" for
Glencore's trading arm across all divisions, adding its key
growth area of iron ore was looking "a lot stronger" in 2012.