Glencore 2015 coal output to fall after Australia, South Africa cuts

LONDON, March 3 Glencore said on
Tuesday that it expects its 2015 global coal output to fall by
around 6 percent after production cuts in Australia and South
Africa, although capacity could be brought back online quickly
if the market improves.
Earlier this year, depressed coal prices triggered planned
production cuts at some of Glencore's Australian and South
African operations, as the company said it sought to tackle
global oversupply.
The world's biggest exporter of coal pegs its 2015
production at around 138 million tonnes, erasing the 6 percent
growth seen in 2014, when output was 146.3 million tonnes.
The fall is less than the production cuts announced so far
by Glencore, however, meaning some of the volume could be made
up elsewhere or capacity could be brought back online.
"We could bring it back if markets turn and we want to bring
in those tonnes... latent capacity could come on anytime," Chief
Executive Ivan Glasenberg said.
Glencore's closures at South Africa's Optimum Coal Mines
would cut production of thermal coal by at least 5 million
tonnes per year, while an additional 15 million tonnes of
Australian exports were also to be cut.
"We looked at Optimum and decided it made sense to cut those
export tonnes... and we can either utilise third-party tonnes
for that (export infrastructure) allocation, or we can increase
other capacity, or just keep those tonnes out of the market, and
that we'll continue assessing," Glasenberg said.
"The way we see the market behaving since we have cut tonnes
in Australia and South Africa, the market has reacted very
positively, if the market continues performing as it is - and
coal prices have picked up recently - that should ensure there's
no reason for anymore cutbacks."
Glencore supplies around 150 million tonnes of the 1 billion
tonne seaborne market.
(Additional reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason
