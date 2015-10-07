Glencore calls on Paris climate summit to adopt coal policy

SYDNEY Oct 7 Embattled miner and commodities
trader Glencore Plc on Wednesday called on delegates
meeting for a global climate summit later this year to adopt a
policy that recognises coal as an important energy source.
"We need global policy that acknowledges the global energy
reality that fossil fuels including coal will continue to be
used," Glencore head of global coal assets Peter Freyberg said
in prepared remarks for a speech in Australia.
"We also need a policy which addresses the funding gap to
facilitate the build of high-efficiency, low emission power
stations," Freyberg said.
Close to 200 nations are set to meet at a United Nations
summit from Nov. 30-Dec. 11 in Paris in hopes of forging a pact
to slow man-made climate change by weaning countries off fossil
fuels.
As one of the world's biggest suppliers of coal worldwide,
managing the production of some 98 million tonnes in Australia
alone last year, Glencore has been hit hard by a dramatic
weakening of the sector.
Though not specific to coal the Swiss-based group has
pledged to cut its $30 billion of net debt by selling assets,
spending less, suspending dividend payments and raising $2.5
billion in a share sale.
Freyberg noted that prices for coking and thermal coal have
fallen by nearly 75 percent and 60 percent respectively since
2011.
"In February, Glencore cut its 2015 Australian coal exports
by 15 million tonnes to address global oversupply and continues
to review its operations," he said.
While the coal sector was still "rebalancing" due to
weaker-than-predicted demand in China, growth in new coal-fired
power stations in Taiwan, India, Vietnam and elsewhere in Asia
pointed to higher usage in the future, according to Freyberg,
citing International Energy Agency forecasts that global energy
demand will rise by 37 percent over the next quarter-century.
"Fossil fuels, including coal, will continue to dominate the
global energy mix," he said.
Glencore, whose shares have been hammered by worries about
its debt burden, on Monday sought to assure investors that the
impact of any credit rating downgrade on its debt profile would
be modest.
(Reporting by James Regan)