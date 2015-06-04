Glencore says looking at coal opportunities for future growth

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
MELBOURNE, June 4 Glencore Plc said it is looking at Australian coal assets and other coal opportunities as it seeks to take advantage of a downturn in the market to position itself for future growth.
"These (opportunities) include bolt-ons, synergy plays and option building opportunities. This is a good time in the cycle for this," Glencore's coal business head Peter Freyberg told a business luncheon.
Glencore said earlier this year it would reduce its 2015 coal exports by 15 million tonnes given a significant fall in prices. Freyberg said he expected Glencore's exports this year to be "closer to 90 million tonnes than 100 million tonnes". (Reporting by Melanie Burton, Writing by Richard Pullin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.