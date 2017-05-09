CORRECTED-Glencore agrees $84.97/T thermal coal price with Japan utilities-sources

(Corrects to show $84.97 is for annual prices, not quarterly,
and to show $94.75 was set in October, not last quarter.)
TOKYO/SYDNEY May 9 Glencore and
Japanese power utilities have settled annual thermal coal
contract prices at $84.97 a tonne, down from $94.75 set in
October, three sources said on Tuesday.
Glencore reached the settlement with Japan's Tohoku Electric
after negotiations restarted when an initial round of
talks failed to reach agreement, an industry source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Australian Newcastle spot cargo prices last
traded at $77.70. Thermal coal is used to generate electricity.
Glencore is the world's biggest supplier of sea-traded
thermal coal and usually sets pricing for the sector.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and
Jim Regan in SYDNEY; Editing by Richard Pullin)