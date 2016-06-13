Glencore says coal an investment opportunity despite CO2 worry

* Coal provides 23 percent of Glencore revenues
* Glencore acknowledges need to lower emissions
June 13 Coal is an investment opportunity as
global demand will grow and a halt in spending would halve
seaborne supplies in 15 years' time, Glencore said on
Monday, adding its own coal operations would be depleted by 2035
without new funds.
The Paris Agreement on climate change agreed in December
triggered selling in companies heavily exposed to coal, the most
carbon-intensive of the fossil fuels.
Glencore, in a sustainable-development presentation on
Monday, said demand for coal was still expected to grow by some
7 percent by 2030 to 6.03 billion tonnes of coal equivalent
(btce) from 5.61 btce in 2013, driven by emerging economies and
industrial demand.
Glencore's earnings from coal account for 23 percent of its
commodity portfolio, second only to copper at 25 percent.
It acknowledged investment in low-emission coal technology
was essential to reaching Paris emissions targets, but said the
reality was that energy demand was rising.
Looking at seaborne coal, it said "supply decays rapidly
without further investment" and would roughly halve in 15 years,
while Glencore's coal operations would be largely depleted by
2035.
Along with other miners, Glencore has high levels of debt,
which it has been seeking to reduce by selling assets.
However, Glencore's extensive trading operations set it
apart as it can generate revenue from arbitrage and sales,
especially in bulk commodities such as coal.
It said the development of technology such as carbon capture
and storage (CCS) could eventually mean a 90 percent cut in
emissions from coal.
A statement on Glencore's website says it is supporting
low-emissions coal technology, without giving financial details.
It also says it is working to improve energy efficiency and
to increase use of renewable power at its operations.
So far, CCS has struggled to take off because of upfront
costs as well as public mistrust.
Some environment campaigners are also hostile to CCS because
they see it as an excuse to carry on burning fossil fuels.
Others, such as Bellona, say it is vital and firms such as
Glencore should invest much more heavily in it.
BHP Billiton last week announced a $7.4
million donation to Peking University to develop technology to
capture carbon emissions from the iron and steel industries.
