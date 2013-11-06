Singapore fund to sell $350 mln of Glencore convertible bonds

LONDON Nov 6 Singaporean sovereign wealth fund
GIC is selling $350 million of bonds convertible into shares in
Glencore Xstrata, bookrunner Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said on Wednesday.
The bonds, which pay an annual interest rate of 5 percent
and due to mature Dec. 31, 2014, are being sold via an
accelerated offering expected to be completed on Nov. 7.
The bonds are being offered at between 117 percent and
118.124 percent of their par value, according to a person
familiar with the matter, meaning GIC could raise between $409.5
million and $413.4 million from the sale.
GIC was a key investor in 2009, when, in a step paving the
way for its listing, Glencore issued to a small group of
investors a $2.3 billion bond that would become convertible into
stock when it went public. The trader listed in 2011.
Earlier this year GIC swapped $250 million of its holding in
the bonds into shares in the company, days ahead of the
completion of the commodity trader's takeover of miner Xstrata.