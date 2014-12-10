版本:
Glencore says China State Reserve Board bought copper in 2014

LONDON Dec 10 A Glencore executive said on Wednesday that reports that China's State Reserve Board (SRB) had bought copper this year were correct, although he did not think they had bought as much as 700,000 tonnes.

China is by far the largest consumer of copper and its demand has great influence on prices.

"What we can say is that the reports that you have seen have been correct," Glencore head of copper Telis Mistakidis told investors. "They have been buying. Some of the reports which talked about 700,000 tonnes for 2014 are too high." (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jason Neely)
