版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 20:59 BJT

MOVES-Glencore's U.S. senior copper, zinc trader, McGee, leaves

BEIJING, Sept 2 Senior U.S. copper and zinc trader at Glencore Plc, Tim McGee, has left the Swiss-based commodities producer, a spokesman said on Friday.

His plans are not known.

His role will not be replaced.

McGee, a longstanding member of Glencore's global metals team based in Stamford, Connecticut, worked closely with Steve Rowland handling U.S. copper and zinc. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐