Glencore's plan to cut copper output should help market -CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Glencore expects its plan to take 400,000 tonnes of copper out of the market to have an effect on prices, the chief executive of the miner and commodity trader said on Monday.

"We once again, like we did with coal previously, have introduced supply discipline," Ivan Glasenberg said on a conference call.

"Taking 400,000 tonnes of copper out of the market which people believe is oversupplied should have an effect."

Glencore is suspending some production at its Katanga Mining unit in Democratic Republic of Congo and at Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia for 18 months. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by Jason Neely)