Peru urges new copper mine owner to stick to Xstrata blueprint

SYDNEY May 29 Peru expects any new owner of one
of the largest copper deposits in the world to stick to
development plans set out by Xstrata before it was acquired by
trading house Glencore.
Glencore has agreed to sell the Las Bambas project in Peru's
Cotabambas and Grau Provinces to a buyer approved by China's
monopoly watchdog by Sept 15, 2014 in exchange for Beijing's
blessing over Glencore's $35 billion acquisition of Xstrata,
completed in April.
Xstrata approved development of Las Bambas over a four-year
period in August 2010, four months before Glencore first
unveiled merger plans with Xstrata.
Demand for copper has since waned, with the metal's price
down about 8 percent this year.
"We are very happy with the quality of the investment and
the standards... that have been developed by Xstrata," Jorge
Humberto Merino Tafur, Peru's minister for mines said on the
side of conference promoting Latin American mining projects.
"We expect as a government to keep that standard," he said.
According to media reports, Glencore Xstrata has
appointed BMO Capital Markets and Credit Suisse to identify
potential buyers of the Las Bambas project, which is one of the
largest copper-mining prospects in the world.
Analyst's valuations of the project range from about $4.4
billion to nearly $7 billion.
Large Chinese resource companies such as Chinalco
and MMG Ltd are among a list of potential buyers.
Las Bambas is slated to produce a minimum of 400,000 tonnes
of copper a year, with commissioning to start in late 2014.
At that rate, it would be close in production to Rio Tinto's
Oyu Tolgoi mine under development in Mongolia
and about half the size of the BHP Billiton
-controlled Escondida mine in Chile, the world's largest.