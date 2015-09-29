版本:
2015年 9月 29日 星期二 20:55 BJT

Glencore says remains "operationally and financially robust"

Sept 29 Mining and trading company Glencore said on Tuesday its business remained "operationally and financially robust" and it was confident of the medium and long-term fundamentals of its commodities.

"Glencore has no debt covenants and continues to retain strong lines of credit and secure access to funding," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Glencore shares fell to a record low on Monday over concerns it was not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in global metals prices. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)

