Glencore says remains "operationally and financially robust"

Sept 29 Mining and trading company Glencore
said on Tuesday its business remained "operationally
and financially robust" and it was confident of the medium and
long-term fundamentals of its commodities.
"Glencore has no debt covenants and continues to retain
strong lines of credit and secure access to funding," a company
spokesperson said in a statement.
Glencore shares fell to a record low on Monday over concerns
it was not doing enough to cut its debt to withstand a prolonged
fall in global metals prices.
