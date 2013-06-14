Glencore Xstrata signs new credit facility

LONDON, June 14 Glencore Xstrata has
signed a new $17.3 billion revolving credit facility, to replace
the pre-merger credit of Glencore and Xstrata and provide
working capital.
The facilities were initially launched at $12 billion and
were substantially oversubscribed, the commodities mining and
trading firm said on Friday.
"The strong result of syndication and the competitive terms
achieved under this transaction demonstrate the widespread
support across the banking sector for the newly merged company,"
said the company's Chief Financial Officer Steven Kalmin.
The refinancing is one of the biggest loans in Europe this
year.
Santander, Barclays, Commerzbank
, Societe Generale and the Royal Bank of
Scotland were the active bookrunners.