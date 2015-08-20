Moody's reaffirms Glencore's Baa2 ratings, stable outlook

JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 Moody's Investors Service
on Thursday reaffirmed its Baa2 ratings on Glencore
with a stable outlook but said the miner and commodities trader
needed to reduce its gross debt further to support the rating.
London-listed Glencore said on Wednesday its net debt fell
by about $1 billion to $29.6 billion in the first half of this
year and aims to reduce this further to $27 billion by the end
of 2016.
"Taking into account the significant decline in copper
prices in the third quarter of 2015, Glencore needs to further
reduce its gross debt to support its Baa2 ratings," Moody's said
in a statement.
It added: "The stable outlook on Baa2 ratings reflects our
expectation that over the next 6-12 months Glencore will
generate sufficient free cash flow and will further reduce debt
and restore its leverage metrics to the levels consistent with
our rating guidance."
Glencore has high exposure to copper, whose prices are at
their lowest since 2009.
Glencore trimmed capital spending plans for 2015 last week
to $6 billion from a $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion range
announced in February. On Wednesday it said it would cut capital
spending again next year to $5 billion from a previous forecast
of $6.6 billion.
Analysts had expected deeper cost cuts by Glencore to ease
the strain on its debt levels and protect its credit rating.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, editing by David Evans)