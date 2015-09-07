Glencore to announce plan to cut debt, shares halted

MELBOURNE, Sept 7 Commodities trading firm
Glencore Plc on Monday said it is set to announce fresh
plans to cut its $30 billion in net debt, as it called a trading
halt on its Hong Kong shares.
The firm has been under pressure to cut debt as prices for
its key products, copper and coal, have sunk to more than
six-year lows, while its trading division has failed to provide
the cushion it had counted on.
Its stock has slumped nearly 60 percent this year to record
lows, much worse than rivals like BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto , amid concerns it may have to sell
new shares to pay down debt.
Standard & Poor's warned last week it may lower Glencore's
'BBB/A-2' credit ratings, if the company's ratio of adjusted
funds from operations-to-debt failed to recover to more than 23
percent from 20 percent in the year to June 2015.
"We would likely lower the rating on Glencore if we perceive
reduced commitment to defending the rating or if commodity
prices persist below our price deck or fall further, absent
material offsetting factors," S&P said last week.
But the rating agency said Glencore's scale in the trading
business and its plans to cut capital spending should help it
hold on to the rating.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)