Glencore to suspend dividend, raise equity to cut debt

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 Mining and commodities
trading firm Glencore on Monday said it will suspend
dividends, sell assets and raise $2.5 billion in a new share
issue as it aims cut it net debt to $20 billion by the end of
next year.
The London-listed company has been under pressure to cut
debt - which stood at $29.6 billion at the end of June, as
prices for its key products, copper and coal, have sunk to more
than six-year lows.
Glencore said 78 percent of the proposed equity issuance was
underwritten by Citi and Morgan Stanley, while its senior
management will take up the remaining 22 percent.
It also said it would not be paying a final dividend for
2015, which would save about $1.6 billion, while around $800
million would be saved from the suspension of the 2016 interim
dividend.
