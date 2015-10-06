UPDATE 1-Glencore plays down impact of possible debt rating downgrade

(Adds details, background)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON Oct 6 Commodity group Glencore,
whose shares have been hammered by worries about its debt
burden, sought to assure investors that the impact of any credit
rating downgrade on its debt profile would be modest.
Glencore has investment-grade credit ratings, of BBB from
Standard and Poor's and Baa2 by Moody's Investors Services, but
some analysts and investors have speculated about a possible
downgrade if hard-hit commodity prices remain weak.
Both agencies have Glencore on negative outlook and
Glencore's credit default swap (CDS) prices, the cost of
insurance against a firm's bankruptcy, have soared in recent
weeks.
Glencore said in a statement on Tuesday that its funding
costs would only increase marginally if credit ratings were cut.
The London-listed group said if ratings were downgraded by
one notch, which would still be investment grade, there would be
modest increase in margins on its $6.8 billion five-year
revolving credit facility.
But since that facility was expected to remain fully
undrawn, the net additional effect would only be 35 percent of
that increased margin, applying only to the commitment fee,
Glencore said.
The maximum margin for a sub-investment grade rating would
be 1.1 percent, it added.
There would also be an impact on $4.5 billion of Glencore's
outstanding bonds, where a margin step-up of 125 basis points
would apply if they were rated sub-investment grade by agencies,
the statement said.
The embattled trader and miner has pledged to cut its $30
billion of net debt a third by selling assets, reducing capital
expenditure, suspending dividend payments and raising $2.5
billion via a share sale.
While Glencore shares have tumbled by about 60 percent this
year, lenders have remained supportive of the Swiss-based group,
which can finance its debt maturities for around two years,
sources have said.
On Tuesday, Glencore's five-year CDS was bid at an upfront
of 5 percent having spiked higher than 25 percent last week.
