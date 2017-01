Oct 20 Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc said it agreed to sell its coal haulage business in New South Wales for A$1.14 billion ($874.4 million) to Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

Glencore, which aims to cut debt to between $16.5 billion and $17.5 billion this year, said it would sell its Glencore Rail haulage business as part of its debt reduction programme. ($1 = 1.3038 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)