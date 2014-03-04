版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 4日 星期二 15:19 BJT

Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading performance

LONDON, March 4 Glencore Xstrata posted forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a strong performance of its trading arm offsetting a decline in its mining division.

The diversified trader and miner said its annual adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - totalled $13.1 billion, above a company provided analyst consensus of $12.3 billion.

Glencore, which completed its record-breaking acquisition of miner Xstrata in May, said it had identified cost savings and synergies for $2.4 billion the full benefit of which will be realized in 2014.

The miner and trader said the sale of its large copper mine Las Bambas, in Peru, was still ongoing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐