Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading performance

LONDON, March 4 Glencore Xstrata posted forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a strong performance of its trading arm offsetting a decline in its mining division.

The diversified trader and miner said its annual adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - totalled $13.1 billion, above a company provided analyst consensus of $12.3 billion.

Glencore, which completed its record-breaking acquisition of miner Xstrata in May, said it had identified cost savings and synergies for $2.4 billion the full benefit of which will be realized in 2014.

The miner and trader said the sale of its large copper mine Las Bambas, in Peru, was still ongoing.