Glencore beats earnings forecast on strong trading performance

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 24
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
LONDON, March 4 Glencore Xstrata posted forecast-beating core profit in the first set of full annual results since the commodities group was formed, helped by a strong performance of its trading arm offsetting a decline in its mining division.
The diversified trader and miner said its annual adjusted EBITDA - earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation - totalled $13.1 billion, above a company provided analyst consensus of $12.3 billion.
Glencore, which completed its record-breaking acquisition of miner Xstrata in May, said it had identified cost savings and synergies for $2.4 billion the full benefit of which will be realized in 2014.
The miner and trader said the sale of its large copper mine Las Bambas, in Peru, was still ongoing.
ZURICH, April 24 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1.1 percent higher at 8,647 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
* Board finds CEO Olsen not responsible for any wrongdoings (Adds comment, background)
MILAN, April 24 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets