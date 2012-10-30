Glencore faces midnight deadline for EU concessions

* Glencore faces Tuesday deadline for concessions
* EU had set Nov 8 date to decide on Glencore-Xstrata deal
* EU deadline will be extended if remedial proposals made
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 30 Commodities trader
Glencore, hoping to speed its $33 billion takeover of
Xstrata over its final hurdles, is expected to offer to sell
part of the group's zinc assets, meeting a midnight deadline to
comply with EU antitrust concerns.
Industry sources said Glencore's desire to avoid an in-depth
investigation in Brussels - which would drag the already
drawn-out merger with Xstrata into next year - would
prompt it to respond to the call for disposals in zinc metal,
where market concentration is most significant.
The sources said Glencore, which on Tuesday afternoon had
yet to submit its proposals, would weigh up the desire to
complete the deal quickly against the desire to retain large
European plants like Xstrata's San Juan de Nieva refinery, the
largest zinc production unit in the world.
"It's not a huge part of the business and (zinc metal) is
the only area that will see an increase in concentration such
that it requires a remedy," analyst Nik Stanojevic at Brewin
Dolphin said. "I don't think it is a deal-breaker."
Glencore and Xstrata shares are currently trading at levels
that imply a ratio of 2.85 - a marginal improvement on the ratio
at Monday night's close and narrowing in on the deal ratio of
3.05, implying the market expects an agreement to be reached.
A source familiar with the matter said on Monday Glencore
was told last week to offer concessions in zinc to respond to EU
concerns. It has until midnight on Tuesday.
TOP PRODUCER
Glencore Xstrata, combined, becomes the world's largest
producer of zinc - used in metal alloys and to prevent corrosion
- and the influential European steelmakers' association,
Eurofer, had already signalled the market as a point of concern.
But Brussels regulators are expected to focus on zinc metal
operations in Europe.
Assets that could make the list include Glencore's
Portovesme, a lead and zinc smelter in Sardinia, and Xstrata's
Nordenham plant in Germany. Far larger, Xstrata's San Juan de
Nieva could also be put on the block.
One of the sources said San Juan would be "highly unlikely"
to be top of Glencore's list given its size - the plant produces
almost 500,000 tonnes of zinc a year, more than three times the
amount produced by Nordenham. Others, though, said it could be
offered up to speed the regulatory process.
Selling San Juan alone would reduce Glencore Xstrata's grip
on the European zinc metal market to 28 percent from 50 percent.
Key for both Glencore and its regulators will be the
question of who buys the assets, with some analysts arguing
Brussels would have to exclude other large players in the market
such as Nyrstar or Boliden.
Another option would be for Glencore to review its offtake
deal with world No. 1 zinc producer Nyrstar. The deal was
extended last year and is due to expire in 2018.
The current deadline for the European Union to either clear
the merger or decide on further investigation is Nov. 8, though
that is likely to be extended until around Nov. 22 if and when
concessions are offered.
Xstrata shareholders are due to vote on the deal on Nov. 20.
Glencore and Xstrata declined to comment.
The EU process is not the only outstanding regulatory hurdle
for Glencore and Xstrata, with China's Ministry of Commerce also
yet to deliver its verdict.