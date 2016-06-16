Glencore plans to sell option in Falco's Horne gold project -sources

LONDON, June 16 Glencore is planning to sell its option in a gold mine owned by Falco Resources, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday, as the mining group and commodities trader presses ahead with its asset sale programme.

London-listed Glencore has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch to sell the 65 percent option in the Horne 5 gold project in Quebec, the sources said, and potential buyers have been contacted.

Falco has calculated that the undeveloped Horne 5 deposit could have a net present value (NPV) of about $667 million, assuming a gold price of $1,250 an ounce and certain currency exchange conditions, according to its website.

Spot gold was up 1 percent at $1,303.91 an ounce at 1148 GMT on Thursday.

Glencore declined to comment. BofA Merrill Lynch and Falco Resources did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

