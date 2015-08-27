Harris says increases Glencore holding above 5 percent

NEW YORK Aug 27 Harris Associates, which
advises the Oakmark International Fund, said on Thursday it has
increased the fund's holding in mining and commodity group
Glencore Plc to more than 5 percent.
In an interview with Reuters, Harris Associates' David Herro
said the fund is not taking an activist position with Glencore,
and that it is happy with its management.
"We think it's a high quality business, trading at an
artificially low price," said Herro, portfolio manager and chief
investment officer for international equity. "We think
management is fine, and we think the copper position is good."
Oakmark held 0.77 percent of Glencore as of June 30,
according to Thomson Reuters data. As of mid-August, Oakmark had
built a position of around 4.5 percent and in the last few days
has increased that to more than 5 percent, Herro said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)