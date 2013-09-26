Glencore poaches team of Arcadia oil traders in Asia -sources

SINGAPORE/GENEVA, Sept 26 Commodities trading
company GlencoreXstrata has hired energy trading firm
Arcadia Petroleum's crude oil trading team in Singapore,
industry sources said on Thursday, boosting its presence in
Asia.
Singapore is the main trading hub for the booming Asian
market, and sources said the new hires could nearly double
Glencore's crude desk there at a time when rivals such as Gunvor
are also expanding in the region.
The Arcadia team was headed by Han Dong and includes at
least two other traders including Alan Tham and Roy Xu.
They specialise in buying crude from Yemen, Sudan, Malaysia
and Indonesia and re-selling the cargoes to refiners in Asia,
the sources said.
"It's very good for Glencore, and they will definitely be
richer in trading talent for it, because the three guys work so
well as a team," a trader with a Western firm said.
Arcadia Chief Executive Paul Adams declined to comment in an
emailed reply to Reuters questions.
Glencore also declined to comment.
"They got a better offer and they took it," a source
familiar with Arcadia's operations said. He added that Arcadia's
oil products team in Singapore remained intact.
London-based Arcadia, once in the same league as top traders
such as Vitol and Glencore, replaced its long-serving CEO, Peter
Bosworth, earlier this year as part of a broader restructuring
of its trading desk.
The group is owned by shipping magnate John Fredriksen - one
of the world's richest men who also owns shipping company
Frontline 2012.