UPDATE 2-Glencore, Origin put Chile hydropower business up for sale

* No comment from companies involved
* Larger dam projects have struggled in Chile
(Adds detail on hydropower in Chile, company no comment)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Sept 8 Glencore Plc and
Australia's Origin Energy have put their hydropower
business Energia Austral in Chile on the block, with Standard
Chartered advising on the sale, two people familiar with the
process said on Thursday.
Glencore was among the companies worst affected by a
commodity price rout and its share price has been among the
biggest gainers from a rebound this year, which has removed some
of the pressure to sell assets and pay down debt.
It declined to comment on any decision to divest its
hydropower stake. Origin Energy had no immediate comment.
Energia Austral includes three hydropower projects with a
capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW), the biggest being the Cuervo
asset at 550 MW, which will be the third-largest hydropower
source in Chile, according to a flyer seen by Reuters.
Sources declined to put a price tag on Energia Austral,
which has spent $220 million so far on the hydropower projects,
and said there was no deadline yet for bids.
Larger dam projects have fallen out of favour in Chile,
stymied by local opposition and environmental red-tape.
The massive HidroAysen project was effectively blocked by
the government in 2014, and at the end of August Endesa Chile
, the country's largest power generator, gave up water
rights to a series of hydro projects, saying the projects were
"not viable".
Solar and wind power dominated the winners of an energy
auction announced in August, as Chile seeks to fill its growing
power needs with more environmental options.
Energia Austral is 66 percent-owned by Glencore and 34
percent-owned by Origin Energy, which is also seeking to pay
down debt.
While Glencore is on track to raise up to $5 billion through
asset sales this year, Origin is aiming for A$800 million ($617
million) by June 2017.
($1 = A$1.2963)
(Additional reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in Santiago and
Barbara Lewis in London; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark
Potter)