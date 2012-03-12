Glencore among suitors for Canada's Viterra -source

ZURICH/LONDON, March 12 Glencore
is one of several parties circling Viterra, Canada's
largest grain handler, as it seeks to boost its agricultural
division, a Swiss-based industry source said on Monday.
Viterra, which has a current market value of around $5
billion, said on Friday it had received expressions of interest
from unnamed third parties on a possible takeover, sending its
shares up over 20 percent.
Glencore, which is pursuing a 23 billion pound ($36 billion)
takeover of miner Xstrata, already markets and produces
crops alongside metals, minerals and oil, and has long said it
aimed to grow in agricultural commodities.
It held unsuccessful talks last year with Louis Dreyfus, a
leading player in the sector.
The world's largest diversified commodities trader was also
named earlier this month as one of several suitors circling
another North American player, U.S. energy and grains trader
Gavilon Group.
"Glencore clearly want to fill that hole in their portfolio.
When things didn't seem to be going well with Dreyfus, they had
to look around," the source said, adding other suitors for
Viterra could include trader Cargill, already Canada's
third-largest grain handler. Cargill and Glencore declined to
comment.
Several sources in the industry said the timing - just
months before the Canadian Wheat Board's marketing monopoly over
wheat and barley ends - meant any significant player in the
grains industry was likely to consider Viterra, especially those
without grain handling capacity in Canada.
Taking control of Viterra and its leading network of grain
elevators in Canada would give a company access to the country's
prized canola, spring wheat, oats and durum wheat supplies.
Canada is the world's leading exporter of each crop.
Viterra also owns almost all the grain terminal space at
ports in South Australia.
Louis Dreyfus, which has said it is expanding its grain
handling capacity in Canada but last year downplayed talk of
acquisitions, declined to comment. Canadian-listed rival Agrium
and U.S. agricultural commodity trader Bunge
were not immediately available for comment.
Glencore is one of the leading exporters of grain from
Europe, the former Soviet Union and Australia and had almost 9
percent of the global market for grains at the time of its IPO
last May, but has pointed to North America as an area for
growth, particularly for agricultural infrastructure.
"Viterra would fit this infrastructure-heavy criteria and
would give it a dominant entry point in North American
agriculture, a market where it currently has negligible
presence," analysts at Liberum said in a morning note.
Glencore began trading agricultural commodities three
decades ago with the acquisition of a Dutch trading company that
created the basis for its agricultural products arm, which now
stretches from wheat, maize and barley to oilseeds, cotton and
sugar.
Industry sources and analysts brushed off concern that an
agriculture deal could affect the bid for Xstrata. UBS analysts
said in a note that any Viterra deal would instead highlight the
potential value of marketing operations - Viterra trades on 17.5
times PE - and that Glencore has other opportunities.
Glencore shares were up 0.1 percent at 409 pence at 1130
GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent dip in the UK mining sector
.