Glencore sees "healthy improvement" in marketing in Q3

UPDATE 1-European shares retreat after 7 sessions of gains, Cobham plunges
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Nov 1 Trader Glencore said its closely watched marketing operations performed "strongly" in the third quarter, boosted by trading in agriculture and metals, though it warned tough global economic conditions would not improve any time soon.
"(The third quarter) saw a healthy improvement both year-on-year and sequentially," Glencore said of its marketing operation, which accounts for a smaller portion of profit than its industrial arm, but is less easily forecast.
"Glencore's outlook for the remainder of the year in marketing remains positive."
Glencore said its industrial performance was on track to meet longer-term targets but its Katanga operation in Congo was badly hit by power outages which cost the group 49 days of lost production over the first nine months of the year. Copper production there was up 3 percent over the period.
* Air France rallies after strong update (Adds details, closing prices)
* Euro rebounds from 5-week lows versus dollar * Dollar scales back from 2-1/2 week peak against yen * Upbeat U.S. data briefly trims dollar index's drop (Updates trading, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Feb 16 The dollar weakened against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, retreating further from a one-month high, amid lower U.S. bond yields and uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate increase.
* Lonza and Selecta Biosciences announce manufacturing agreement for Anc80-AAV-based gene therapy for treatment of methylmalonic acidemia