2016年 8月 24日

Glencore says to resume Katanga production in early 2018

Aug 24 Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc will resume production at its Katanga Mining unit in early 2018, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on a call with analysts on Wednesday.

Katanga, which mines copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo, announced an 18-month suspension of operations last September. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

