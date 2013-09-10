版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 9月 10日 星期二 20:31 BJT

Glencore says strong interest from Chinese for Las Bambas

LONDON, Sept 10 Glencore said on Tuesday it had received strong interest from three to four Chinese groups for its $5 billion-plus Las Bambas copper project in Peru, and that the first bids were due next week.

Ivan Glasenberg, Glencore chief executive, told reporters that the Chinese groups would likely be able to compete against each other.

Glencore agreed to sell the mine in return for Beijing's blessing for its $35 billion purchase of Xstrata.

Under a deal struck with Beijing's Ministry of Commerce in April, Glencore has until end-August 2014 to find a buyer.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐