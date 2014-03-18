China's MMG confirms in talks to buy Glencore's Peru copper mine

DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
MELBOURNE, March 19 China's MMG Ltd confirmed on Wednesday it was in talks with Glencore Xstrata to buy the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, an acquisition expected to cost more than $5 billion, but said there was no guarantee a deal would be agreed.
MMG, the Australia-based offshore arm of Chinese state-owned Minmetals, said it was bidding alongside state-owned giant CITIC Group and Hong Kong-registered Guoxin International Investment Corp.
"No binding agreement has been reached in connection with the acquisition as of the date of this announcement," MMG said in a statement on Wednesday to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
WASHINGTON, April 14 The U.S. Air Force will this weekend deploy a small number of F-35A fighter jets to Europe for several weeks of training with other U.S. and NATO military aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday.
