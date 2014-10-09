版本:
Glencore considered Australia listing, no decision taken -source

LONDON Oct 9 Commodities trader and miner Glencore has considered a secondary listing in Australia over the last year, eyeing the potential to tap a market with mining experience and captive funds, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"It is an option," the source said, adding it was not likely that new equity would be raised. No decision has been taken.

Glencore listed on the London market in 2011, with a secondary listing in Hong Kong, marking the end of almost four decades as a privately held firm. It listed in South Africa late last year to attract funds trapped by caps on foreign investment. (Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Keiron Henderson)
