Glencore considered Australia listing, no decision taken -source

LONDON Oct 9 Commodities trader and miner
Glencore has considered a secondary listing in
Australia over the last year, eyeing the potential to tap a
market with mining experience and captive funds, a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
"It is an option," the source said, adding it was not likely
that new equity would be raised. No decision has been taken.
Glencore listed on the London market in 2011, with a
secondary listing in Hong Kong, marking the end of almost four
decades as a privately held firm. It listed in South Africa late
last year to attract funds trapped by caps on foreign
investment.
(Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Keiron
Henderson)