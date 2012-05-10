版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四 19:16 BJT

RLPC-Glencore raises $1.5 bln loan for Viterra buy

| LONDON

LONDON May 10 Glencore International is raising a new $1.5 billion syndicated bridge loan to pay for its acquisition of Canadian grain trading company Viterra , banking sources said on Thursday.

The loan will provide liquidity to back the acquisition, which got the green light from Canada's Competition Bureau on May 4.

"Traders are incredibly focused on maintaining liquidity, this is more of a backstop facility," a banker close to the deal said.

Glencore was not immediately available for comment.

The new loan brings the amount that the liquidity-hungry commodities trader has raised from the syndicated loan market to $17.4 billion this year.

