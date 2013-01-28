RLPC-Glencore and Vitol in $10 bln loan to buy Rosneft crude

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 28 Commodity traders Glencore
International and Vitol have asked banks
for a $10 billion syndicated loan to finance the purchase of up
to 67 million tons of crude oil from Russian group Rosneft
, bankers said on Monday.
Rosneft agreed long-term crude supply contracts with
Glencore and Vitol in December 2012 [ID: nWLA7049].
The contracts could be worth around $50 billion, one of the
bankers said.
The loan, which will be one of the biggest pre-export trade
financings, will use Rosneft's future oil exports as collateral,
bankers said.
Glencore and Vitol are arranging the loan and asked banks to
commit $500 million each and to express willingness to lend
more.
Glencore and Vitol declined to comment.
Rosneft was not available to comment.