LPC-Glencore signs $15.25 bln loan refinancing

| LONDON
LONDON May 28 Global diversified natural
resource company Glencore has signed $15.25 billion of
revolving credit facilities to refinance existing facilities
totalling $15.3 billion, the company announced on Thursday.
The new facilities refinance an $8.7 billion, one-year
facility signed in June 2014 as well as amending and extending a
$6.6 billion, five-year facility also agreed in June 2014.
The financing comprises an $8.45 billion, 12-month revolving
credit facility with a 12-month term-out option and a 12-month
extension option; and a $6.8 billion, five-year revolving credit
facility with two 12-month extension options.
The financing was launched at $14 billion and closed
oversubscribed after raising $17 billion from Glencore's broad
group of relationship banks. A total of 60 banks committed to
the financing, including 34 mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners.
Active bookrunners on the deal were BBVA, HSBC, Lloyds Bank
and Rabobank.
Glencore is rated BBB by Standard & Poor's and Baa2 by
Moody's.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)