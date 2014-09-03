Glencore says still plans to exit Lonmin stake

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 Swiss-based mining company
and commodities trading company Glencore still wants to
exit its 25 percent stake in platinum producer Lonmin at
"the right time," its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Ivan Glasenberg also told a media briefing in Johannesburg
that the company's talks with Brazil's Vale over
combining their nickel assets in Canada were "struggling" but he
did not believe they had broken down.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the discussions over
linking the two companies' neighboring nickel mining and
processing facilities in the Sudbury basin in Canada broke down
partly due to disagreement over how to share the costs and
savings
(Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)