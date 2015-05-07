Glencore shareholders approve Lonmin shares distribution

LONDON May 7 Glencore's shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed divestment of the company's 23.9 percent stake in platinum producer Lonmin through a share distribution to Glencore shareholders.

Miner and commodities trader Glencore proposed in February to divest its stake in the troubled platinum producer which it inherited from its 2013 takeover of mining firm Xstrata. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)