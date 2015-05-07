Glencore shareholders approve Lonmin shares distribution

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
LONDON May 7 Glencore's shareholders have voted in favour of the proposed divestment of the company's 23.9 percent stake in platinum producer Lonmin through a share distribution to Glencore shareholders.
Miner and commodities trader Glencore proposed in February to divest its stake in the troubled platinum producer which it inherited from its 2013 takeover of mining firm Xstrata. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Evans)
FRANKFURT, May 22 Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin must pay German drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller around 45 million euros ($50.7 million) in compensation for incorrect investment advice, a court in the German city of Ulm has ruled.
