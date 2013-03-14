Glencore considers sale of Australia's top malt producer-source

BRIEF-TSMC guides Q2 operating margin 39 pct - 41 pct
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
LONDON, March 14 Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Glencore acquired Adelaide-based Joe White Maltings, set up during the 1850s Gold Rush, through its acquisition of Canadian grain handling firm Viterra last year. Malt, a processed form of barley, is the basic ingredient in the production of beer.
The trader and miner has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale, the source said.
Glencore and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
* Guides Q2 gross margin 50.5 percent - 52.5 percent (versus Q1 51.9 percent)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks slumped to fresh four-month lows on Thursday as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting exporters and financial stocks hard.
* March crude imports 9.17 mln bpd, previous record 8.57 mln bpd