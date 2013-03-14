版本:
Glencore considers sale of Australia's top malt producer-source

LONDON, March 14 Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia's largest malt producer, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Glencore acquired Adelaide-based Joe White Maltings, set up during the 1850s Gold Rush, through its acquisition of Canadian grain handling firm Viterra last year. Malt, a processed form of barley, is the basic ingredient in the production of beer.

The trader and miner has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the sale, the source said.

Glencore and Bank of America Merrill Lynch declined to comment.
