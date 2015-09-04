Falling knife or screaming buy? Glencore ticks both boxes

* Bargain hunters circle Glencore despite risks
* Funding prospects of commodity firms in limelight
* S&P cuts Glencore's outlook to "negative"
* European mining sector falls most this year
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 4 What's Glencore worth?
Getting a straight answer to this question depends as much on
risk appetite as it does a shrewd analysis of the bombed-out
commodities sector.
There are plenty of obvious risks ahead for Glencore
shareholders: the miner and commodities trader is exposed to a
brutal sell-off in raw materials, an emerging-markets slowdown
and a poor credit outlook - courtesy of a Standard & Poor's
outlook cut - that may threaten its dividend policy.
However, some bargain hunters see value in the stock, which
surged 6.6 percent on Thursday alone after slumping more than 50
percent since early May on concerns about a slowdown in economic
growth in China, the world's top metals consumer.
The rally came despite S&P cutting its outlook for Glencore
to "negative" from "stable" after slashing its forecasts for
metals, saying continued weakness in commodity prices due to a
challenging outlook in China may put pressure on Glencore's
operations, credit measures and free cash flow.
"The possibility of Glencore cutting its dividend is largely
priced in. It has been a disastrous period, but the contrarian
in me suggests that it's time to buy bombed-out commodity stocks
like Glencore," David Battersby, investment manager at
Redmayne-Bentley, said.
"We are invested in Glencore and are actively looking to
increase our exposure to the sector."
Thomson Reuters data shows Glencore trades at 7.3 times its
12-month forward earnings, against 12.7 times for the STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources Index. Its dividend yield is
about 9 percent, against an average of 4 percent for its peers.
But some fund managers remain cautious and said Glencore's
shares could become relatively expensive again due to its poor
earnings outlook. Analysts' forecasts for Glencore's earnings
per share (EPS) have been falling, down 20 percent in just one
month, which in turn could lift its price-to-earnings ratio.
Glencore reported last month a 29 percent slump in
first-half earnings and said tough market conditions, especially
for aluminium and nickel, were hurting the business even though
it had previously said the trading division would meet earnings
targets whatever happened to commodity prices.
"Investors should avoid their exposure to commodity players
like Glencore. The P/E ratios might dramatically change in the
next guidance by analysts and the stock may look expensive
again. Dividends are also unlikely to be maintained," Lorne
Baring, managing director of B Capital Wealth Management, said.
Baring said he was avoiding commodity-heavy Britain's FTSE
100 index and instead focusing on companies in Germany's
DAX and Switzerland's benchmark index, besides
investing in commercial real estates.
BLEAK CREDIT OUTLOOK
There were many in the market who said that S&P's downgrade
raised credit risks for the company and they would wait for some
stabilisation in Glencore's share price and more clarity about
its dividend policy and capex plans before jumping back in.
"The underlying cost of capital for big companies like
Glencore is really going to start to bite as commodity prices
fall, and their ability to raise money is made a little bit more
difficult," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles
Hanover Investments, said, adding he was positive on financials
instead due to the ECB's bond-buying operations.
JPMorgan Cazenove analysts said Glencore was still
over-leveraged at about 3.5 times its ND/EBITDA (net debt to
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)
and its measures to mitigate credit risk could include a cut to
its $2.3 billion dividend, a $4-$5 billion reduction in working
capital and deeper capex cuts.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Glencore's debt to equity
ratio is currently at nearly 110 percent, against 54 percent for
Rio Tinto and 39 percent for Antofagasta.
"The market appears to be penalising Glencore for its geared
balance sheet - the prospect of a significant recapitalisation
will weigh down on the share price and the sector," John Meyer,
analyst at mining brokerage SP Angel, said.
