Glencore's U.S. metals storage chief Casciano leaves after 15 years

NEW YORK, Sept 12 The U.S. head of Glencore Plc's metals warehousing subsidiary has resigned after 15 years, the second senior departure from one of the world's biggest metals warehousing companies in recent months.

Mario Casciano, chief executive officer for Pacorini Metals USA, confirmed to Reuters that he left the company on Thursday. He declined to comment further.

Casciano's plans are not known. A spokesman for Glencore also declined to comment.

Casciano's exit comes after Daniel Saez, chief operating officer of Pacorini's European business, left the company in July after 13 years, two sources said.

Before his tenure at Pacorini, Casciano spent four years as a futures trader at Trafigura, though he cut his teeth in base metals markets at Glencore where he worked in the hedging department for almost seven years until 1994.

During his time running the U.S. operations, Casciano saw the company transformed from an Italian family-owned firm into a unit of a global commodities empire following Glencore's acquisition in 2010.

Pacorini is one of the biggest warehouse operators in the London Metal Exchange's vast global network and is expanding its freight business and entering new regions.

Under the helm of Chief Executive Peter Marc Waszkis, Pacorini bought Access Freight Africa, a South African freight and warehousing company, and recently made its first foray into Indonesia, Thailand and Peru.

Casciano's departure comes at a crucial time for the metals warehousing industry as the LME, the world's oldest and biggest metal market, overhauls its storage policy, potentially crimping warehouse operators' rental income.

After years of complaints from end users that the exchange's rules have led to inflated physical prices and distorted supplies, the LME plans to force storage companies with big stockpiles and long wait times to accelerate the pace at which they deliver metal.

Scrutiny over wait times has centered on Pacorini's operations in the Dutch port of Vlissingen where LME data shows the queue was two years, the longest in its vast network.

Galvanizers and other zinc users have also complained about long wait times to get metal in New Orleans, where Pacorini operates 34 out of the 53 sheds in the port.

Even so, the business of storing metal has exploded over the past four years, with low interest rates and high forward metals prices making it profitable for traders to store metal for years at a time.

Big profits from rent prompted banks and merchants to buy storage companies or set up on their own. Glencore's purchase of Pacorini followed Goldman Sachs Group Inc's acquisition of Metro in Detroit. Recent new entrants include Brazil's BTG Pactual.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)