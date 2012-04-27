REFILE-Glencore profits from metals backlog in Dutch port

* Glencore moving thousands of tonnes of metal to Vlissingen
* Metal expected to be stuck in year long queue once there
* London Metal Exchange tightens up warehousing rules
By Maytaal Angel and Melanie Burton
LONDON, April 27 London Metal Exchange rules on
the amount of stock released each day are playing to the
advantage of Glencore, which is moving thousands of
tonnes of metal to warehouses in the Dutch port of Vlissingen,
industry sources say.
Exchange regulations allow warehouse companies to release
only a fraction of their inventories each day, much less than is
regularly taken in for storage. Clients wait in queues to
collect the metal, all the while paying rent to the warehouses.
A warehouse company owned by Glencore has been expanding its
storage facilities in Vlissingen - a hub for storing aluminium,
used in aircraft and cars. The metal is in chronic oversupply
from a fundamental point of view but used heavily by banks and
trade houses as collateral for financing deals.
Vlissingen, where Glencore unit Pacorini Metals owns 27 of
29 warehouses, is already holding nearly a million tonnes of
aluminium, and the queue to take the metal out currently stands
at around a year.
That backlog is expected to swell further, after a recent
deal with UC RUSAL , the world's top
aluminium maker, to supply Glencore with a total of 14.5 million
tonnes of aluminium over seven years.
European traders said that several large orders for lead,
used in batteries, seen in LME data this week are also en route
to Vlissingen, where Pacorini is said to be offering producers
an incentive or premium to put metals in its sheds.
"Fresh material is being bid slightly because Pacorini are
paying big incentives to get metal there, in Vlissingen. Then
they deliver it to the market and whoever holds it can't
actually get it out for a year," said a London-based trader.
Glencore and Pacorini declined to comment.
Warehousing practices are under scrutiny because not only do
clients who want delivery of the metal have to endure a long
wait, but they are also charged rent for each day their metal is
stuck in a backlog.
The concerns voiced moved the London Metal Exchange, the
world's leading metals market-place, to say it would remove
Vlissingen as a registered delivery point for copper. However,
aluminium, lead, nickel, tin and zinc can still be delivered
there.
The LME declined to comment on the reason for delisting
Vlissingen as a delivery point for copper.
However, it also said it is consulting on plans to ensure
all LME-registered warehouses release a minimum 60 tonnes of
nickel and tin a day, due to concerns metal was getting caught
up in queues which was impacting the availability of material.
The backlogs have another effect. Because tied up metal
reduces the material on hand for consumers, it helps keep
premiums - the price paid on top of LME cash prices to take
delivery of metal - robust.
"The LME are trying to pre-empt the metal getting stuck
behind a queue," Societie Generale analyst Robin Bhar said.
"It just puts the whole LME/warehousing pricing mechanism
more into disrepute. Generally customers are getting irate that
it makes a mockery of the (LME as the) market of last resort,"
he added.
CHESS BOARD
The game of warehousing chess is not new. Banks and
commodity traders bought warehousing companies in the wake of
the global financial crisis, with Goldman Sachs -owned
Metro accused of building aluminium queues in Detroit.
Industry sources told Reuters that Glencore recently bought
warrants or ownership titles for LME listed lead in Europe, and
booked them for delivery with a view to moving the metal to its
own warehouses in Vlissingen.
Once the metal arrives, the strategy is to offer the metal
back to the market, meaning any LME trader who ends up with
Vlissingen warrants would have to pay the Glencore unit rent.
LME data shows that in lead, cancelled warrants or material
booked to leave warehouses have risen from around 11,000 tonnes
early April to nearly 60,000 tonnes as of Wednesday, with some
18,850 tonnes booked to leave Bilbao, Spain, this week.
The numbers also show that since the start of this year,
copper, nickel and lead stocks have been slowly creeping up in
Vlissingen, but very little material has so far been booked for
delivery.
"The key point is these (warrant cancellations) are not
related to underlying demand, it's to do with material being
moved between warehouses for non-industrial reasons," said Guy
Wolf, a macro strategist at Marex Spectron.
Another source said: "Given the lead market is and will be
in surplus for a few years, I can't imagine (the warrant
cancellations) are going to consumption. It looks like a
warehousing arrangement."
LME rules mandate that companies who stock more than 900,000
tonnes of metal in a single location must release a minimum
3,000 tonnes of metal per day as of April 1.
Glencore's financial reports don't break out profits from
warehousing activities, but the company previously revealed that
the business made $31 million profit in 2010 - the year in which
it bought Pacorini.