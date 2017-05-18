UPDATE 2-Glencore agrees JV deal to supply Mexican fuel stations

* Mexican reforms prompting surge in international interest
LONDON May 18 Mining and commodities trading
group Glencore is jumping into Mexico's recently opened
energy sector, one of the hottest investment tickets in the
industry, by setting up a retail station franchise and fuel
supply deal with local group Corporacion G500 SAPI (G500), it
said on Thursday.
Mexico abolished in 2013 state oil firm Pemex's decades-old
monopoly on all oil production, refining and marketing,
including retail markets.
Since then, the country has seen a flurry of investments.
On the retail side, this year alone, oil majors Exxon Mobil
and BP have announced plans to build new gas
stations in Mexico and Royal Dutch Shell was quoted in
local media as following suit.
"Our partnership with G500 expands our presence into
downstream and retail businesses, a natural fit with our global
supply capabilities," Alex Beard, head of Glencore Oil, said in
a statement on Thursday.
The new franchise will be called the G500 Network and will
provide fuel, branding and ancillary retail services to 1,400
fuel stations in Mexico, the company said.
Formed in 2014, G500 is an association of service station
owners, established in response to the deregulation and
represents around 12 percent of Mexico's service stations,
selling around 160,000 barrels per day of diesel and gasoline.
"This partnership is creating an innovative franchise that
will improve competition, product quality and services for the
Mexican consumer," Antonio Caballero Fernandez, G500 president,
said in the statement.
Unlike some of its competitors in oil, Glencore has so far
steered clear of owning downstream assets like refineries and
retail stations.
Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, has
invested heavily in retail in the last few years and lately
bought Turkey's retail group PetrolOfisi. Trading house
Trafigura has a wide retail network focused in Africa with its
majority stake in Puma Energy.
