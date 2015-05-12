RPT-Glencore CEO says rivals' strategy tipping mining sector into crisis

(Repeats story published late Tuesday; no changes to text)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON May 12 The head of mining and commodity
trading giant Glencore said on Tuesday the strategy of rival
companies to oversupply the market regardless of demand had hit
the mining sector's credibility and tipped it into a confidence
crisis.
Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg has criticised competitors
such as Anglo-Australian BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto several times for flooding the market
with new, low-cost, iron ore supply which critics says has sent
prices into a downward spiral.
"The mining sector is suffering a crisis of confidence," he
said in a presentation at an investor conference in Barcelona.
"Oversupplying markets regardless of demand is damaging the
credibility of the industry,"
He said mining had been the worst performing sector over the
last twelve months, with commodity prices, share values and
credit ratings all impacted. Investment flow has also weakened
and was now about $60 billion below its 2012 peak, when the
commodity supercycle turned sour, Glasenberg said.
Iron ore, oil, nickel and thermal coal were the hardest hit
commodities in the last year. Although Glencore does not have
any meaningful exposure to iron ore, it is the world's largest
exporter of thermal coal and has significant exposure to nickel
and oil.
The company was more optimistic about the prospects for base
metals such as copper and aluminium rather than bulk commodities
such as iron ore, coal and oil.
It expects 2015 aluminium demand to grow by 7 percent, while
it sees demand for thermal coal and oil rise by only 1 percent
and for iron ore to shrink by 1 percent this year.
Glencore has pledged that it would not "cannibalise" its own
markets by adding to the supply glut and it said in March that
its 2015 coal output would fall by around 6 percent on the year
after production cuts at some of its operations.
Its first quarter coal output, however, rose by 4 percent
from the same period a year ago.
