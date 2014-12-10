Glencore says focus on shareholder returns, not costly expansion

Dec 10 Glencore promised on Wednesday to focus on returning cash to shareholders rather than spending it on a disruptive expansion of output that could weigh on prices of the commodities it mines and trades.

Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive of the Swiss-based commodity trading and mining company, has criticised rivals such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto for flooding the market with new supplies of iron ore, which are depressing prices.

Iron ore has lost about half of its value this year amid excess supply and slowing demand growth.

"We don't want to oversupply and cannibalize our own business," Glasenberg said. "We will continue our disciplined approach to capital allocation ... This will provide us with numerous options for delivering ongoing value for shareholders."

Excess capital will be returned to shareholders via dividends, share buybacks and/or other special distributions, Glencore's chief financial officer Steven Kalmin said at the company's annual investor day.

Glencore shares are roughly flat on the year, but have performed better than peers thanks to a greater exposure to base metals than to iron ore. (Editing by Mark Potter)