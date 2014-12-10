Glencore says focus on shareholder returns, not costly expansion

Dec 10 Glencore promised on Wednesday
to focus on returning cash to shareholders rather than spending
it on a disruptive expansion of output that could weigh on
prices of the commodities it mines and trades.
Ivan Glasenberg, the chief executive of the Swiss-based
commodity trading and mining company, has criticised rivals such
as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
for flooding the market with new supplies of iron ore, which are
depressing prices.
Iron ore has lost about half of its value this year amid
excess supply and slowing demand growth.
"We don't want to oversupply and cannibalize our own
business," Glasenberg said. "We will continue our disciplined
approach to capital allocation ... This will provide us with
numerous options for delivering ongoing value for shareholders."
Excess capital will be returned to shareholders via
dividends, share buybacks and/or other special distributions,
Glencore's chief financial officer Steven Kalmin said at the
company's annual investor day.
Glencore shares are roughly flat on the year, but have
performed better than peers thanks to a greater exposure to base
metals than to iron ore.
