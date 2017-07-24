Glencore's LNG global head Gordon Waters leaves company

SINGAPORE, July 24 (Reuters) - Glencore's global head of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Gordon Waters, has left the commodity trading and mining company, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Waters, based in Singapore and who joined Glencore in July 2015 after 18 years at oil and gas major BP, resigned early last week, one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

It was not immediately clear why Waters left Glencore.

Glencore declined comment. Waters did not immediately respond to a request for comment on his departure.

Glencore, planned to double its global LNG trading team and trade as many as 50 LNG cargoes in 2016, Waters told Reuters in an interview shortly after he joined the firm.

"The opportunity for growth in LNG trading is spectacular," Waters said in the September 2015 interview. He said then he was hired to grow Glencore's LNG business after time at BP helping to develop the major into a key player in spot and short-term trade from primarily selling LNG via long-term contracts.

Among the deals won during Waters' tenure at Glencore was the supply of around 25 LNG cargoes to Egypt in an import tender that sought 2017 and 2018 supplies.

The award made Glencore the largest supplier in a tender out of Egypt for 60 LNG cargoes, ahead of rival trader Trafigura who won about 18 shipments.

LNG is part of Glencore's energy portfolio, but represents a fraction of its overall business.