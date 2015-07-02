Glencore is latest firm talking with Iran over future oil business

LONDON, July 2 Global mining and commodity
trading firm Glencore has been holding talks with
Iran's officials about possible business deals should economic
sanctions be lifted, a company spokesman said on Thursday.
Iran is negotiating with the United States and five other
big powers - Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia - a deal
under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear programme in
exchange for relief from sanctions.
"Exploratory talks took place around potential business
opportunities subject to the removal of the relevant sanctions,"
the spokesman for Glencore said on Thursday.
Royal Dutch Shell held similar discussions in
Tehran last month.
Western sanctions have cut Iran's oil exports by more than
half to around 1.1 million barrels per day from a pre-2012 level
of 2.5 million bpd, with the loss of oil income making it
difficult to invest in new development and pay for the equipment
and services needed to keep its production operating smoothly.
