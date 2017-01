LONDON, July 1 Global mining and trading company Glencore said on Wednesday it would go ahead with its plan to close some operations at its Optimum coal assets in South Africa, which will result in the loss of 600-700 jobs.

"These operations are financially not viable in the current market conditions and ... there are no measures available to avoid the retrenchments," Glencore said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)