UPDATE 1-Glencore to go ahead with closure of some Optimum Coal assets

LONDON, July 1 Global mining firm Glencore
said on Wednesday it would go ahead with a plan to
close some operations at its Optimum Coal subsidiary in South
Africa due to weak coal prices, a move which will result in the
loss of 600 to 700 jobs.
The Swiss-based company said it would place on care and
maintenance certain opencast operations, large parts of the coal
processing plants and associated support services at the mine
and would consider reopening them if market conditions improve.
South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers had bitterly
criticised the company's plan to shut down these assets,
accusing the firm of having dismissed other options such as a
trade sale of the operation.
"These operations are financially not viable in the current
market conditions and ... there are no measures available to
avoid the retrenchments," Glencore said in a statement.
Optimum produces about 10 million tonnes of coal annually,
half of which is sold to power utility Eskom while the rest is
exported.
