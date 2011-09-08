Glencore raises stake in S.Africa's Optimum to 25.8 pct

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 8 Glencore , the world's largest commodity trader, said on Thursday it had raised its stake in South African takeover target Optimum Coal to 25.8 percent from 24.7 percent.

Glencore said in a statement that it had acquired about 2.5 million shares at an average price of 37.99 rand a share, which is more than the 34 rand per share that a consortium of Glencore and a company owned by its South African partner, politician-turned-tycoon Cyril Ramaphosa, had publicly offered. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; editing by David Dolan)