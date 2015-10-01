Barclays turn to bank models to fathom Glencore's complexities

* Analysts scramble to decipher further risks at indebted
company
* Glencore still has options if commodity prices stay low
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Barclays analysts are using models
designed for banks to try and lift the lid on the potential
risks at beleaguered commodities trading house Glencore, joining
the firm's attempt to throw off accusations that it is overly
indebted and opaque.
The equity and bond markets took fright on Monday after an
Investec note warned that the company was not doing enough to
cut its debt to withstand a prolonged fall in metal prices.
Barclays, which held a meeting for Glencore and its
investors on Wednesday, is evaluating Glencore as they would "a
financial firm facing stress", based on the amount of risk posed
by the company's trading operation, its analysts said in a
research note published on Thursday.
"Glencore suffers from a lack of transparency in its
financing structure," said a bond trader, echoing the views of
his peers. "This has had an lot to do with current sentiment in
the market."
Glencore grew quickly through the commodities boom of the
last 10 years, snapping up assets - most notably merging with
Xstrata in a US$29bn 2013 deal - when commodity prices were
high.
"We heard many investors express concern that ... those
assets might be worth less than the debt used to fund their
purchases," said Barclays.
So just as it would for a bank, Barclays is using capital
adequacy as the first layer of viability and the UK bank sees
Glencore with a book value of more than US$20bn, versus a market
capitalisation of US$17bn on Thursday.
This metric of book value versus market cap is positive even
after the share price almost recovered to where it was before
Monday's sell-off, at 96.91p.
SOME WRIGGLE ROOM
Barclays measures Glencore's liquidity position next and
while the commodity trader does have US$1.6bn of bond
redemptions due in October, it will still have around US$12bn of
liquidity coming into 2016, according to both Barclays and
Thomson Reuters analysis.
One benefit that Glencore has over banks is that the
commodities trading market has far fewer participants than the
over-banked financial system, with just a handful of truly
global players.
"So while a downgrade may infer lower profitability," said
Barclays, "it does not seem like it would result in an immediate
or unmanageable loss of counterparties."
Glencore still has a few levers left to pull if commodity
prices remain low. The firm can sell assets, which is a route
taken by fellow commodity firm Rio Tinto this week after the
company agreed to sell its stake in an Australian mine for
US$606m.
Glencore also has undrawn bank lines and around US$7bn in
cash, from Barclays' estimates, that can be used if liquidity
becomes an issue.
LONG TERM CHALLENGES
However, the company still faces huge challenges if
commodity prices continue as they have done in recent months.
"The risk of further falls in commodity prices remains,"
said Barclays.
Ebitda at the commodities house already plunged 29%
year-on-year to US$4.6bn in the first half of 2015 because of
weaker commodity prices.
Another major hurdle that Glencore must overcome is
convincing its lenders to roll over a US8.45bn one-year credit
line that comes due in May 2016.
The deal has an extension option, meaning it can push the
facility out by another year, but doing so could send a
calamitous message to the market.
"If Glencore exercises this option the implication would be
that the banks did not roll the facility; we would expect a
significant negative reaction to this in credit," said Barclays.
Furthermore, Glencore treats its US$17.7bn of readily
marketable commodity inventories as being as good as cash when
calculating its net debt, according to Thomson Reuters.
Even though swinging commodity prices mean that the value of
this cash-equivalent could shift significantly day to day.
Many of Glencore's bonds have begun the road to recovery
after the falls earlier in the week. The issuer's US$1.5bn
4.125% May 2023 notes, for example, are bid at a cash price of
80.1 on Thursday morning, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
This comes after the notes crashed to a lifetime low of 62 on
Wednesday from 82 on Monday.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand and Alex
Chambers)