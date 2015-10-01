Glencore cuts jobs at South African coal operations

JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 Miner and commodities trader
Glencore has retrenched 240 workers at it's South
Witbank coal mine in South Africa, which has been shut down
after reaching the end of its life, a company spokesman said on
Thursday.
Glencore has placed 138 employees who worked at South
Witbank in other coal operations, Gugulethu Maqetuka, a
spokesman for Glencore's South African operations said.
Maqetuka said the company is also in discussion with labour
unions about closing its Witcons coal-processing plant, which
will affect 100 employees.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James
Macharia)