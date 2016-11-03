CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Glencore narrows EBIT trading view and pares oil output plans

(Corrects to read per year, paragraph 6)
* Oil price guidance for full-year cut to 7.4 million bpd
* Share price eases in line with mining sector
* Glencore has cut output pending higher price environment
By Barbara Lewis and Esha Vaish
LONDON/BENGALURU, Nov 2 Glencore on
Thursday narrowed its expectations for pre-tax profit from
trading on Thursday and lowered its oil production plans as the
mining and trading firm waits for "a stronger price
environment".
Glencore narrowed its full-year earnings from trading before
interest and tax (EBIT) view to a range of $2.5 billion to $2.7
billion from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion previously.
Along with Anglo American, Glencore was among the
companies worst affected by a commodity price rout and has been
among the biggest gainers from a rebound this year.
Its shares have risen by around 170 percent this year as
asset sales and a favourable bond market have allowed it to
reduce its debt burden.
In its third-quarter output report, the mining and trading
firm also said its production of copper, zinc, oil and coal for
the third quarter was lower than the same time a year earlier,
but "in line with expectations" following announced supply
reductions.
Full-year oil production guidance was lowered to 7.4 million
barrels per year from 8 million, with a 100,000 barrel margin of
error.
Glencore has taken action to reduce supply as, like other
miners, it seeks to boost profit margins.
It said replacement oil volumes had yet to be drilled "as
the resource is being preserved for a stronger price
environment".
Glencore saw its biggest cut in zinc, whose production was
down 30 percent year on year, while copper fell 6 percent, coal
11 percent and Glencore's oil output was 25 percent lower than a
year ago.
Zinc prices are up by around 50 percent this year,
making them the best performing metal on the London Metal
Exchange, partly boosted by Glencore's output cuts.
But nickel output was up 20 percent from a year earlier,
mainly due to major maintenance at the Sudbury smelter in 2015.
Glencore's share price was down around 1 percent by 0823
GMT, in line with the broader sector.
Credit Suisse analysts called Glencore's statement a solid
report and said the narrowed EBIT range for trading reflected
"improved trading conditions within the coal division".
Thermal coal prices have more than doubled this year, but
Glencore, the biggest shipper of seaborne coal, lost out on some
of the upside because of a hedge placed when prices were lower.
It has been making up some of the losses through trading of
its non-hedged production.
Credit Suisse said coal was "a key sensitivity", noting a
$10 per tonne price move translated into a more than $1 billion
impact on core earnings.
